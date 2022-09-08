Assam: Eviction drive carried out in Borpathar
The administration on Thursday carried out an eviction drive in Assam’s Borpathar town.
The administration on Thursday carried out an eviction drive in Assam’s Borpathar town.
As per reports, some people have been running businesses illegally by grabbing railway land for a long time.
The eviction drive was carried out under the supervision of the additional commissioner of Dhansiri sub-divisional administration and high officials of the railway department.
On September 3, the administration carried out a massive eviction drive in Assam’s Sonitpur district to clear 330 acres of land.
Around 50 excavators, 15 tractors, and a large number of workers were deployed for the eviction drive, according to reports. These were deployed to demolish houses in the No 3 Chitalmari area in Borsola.
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