The administration on Thursday carried out an eviction drive in Assam’s Borpathar town.

As per reports, some people have been running businesses illegally by grabbing railway land for a long time.

The eviction drive was carried out under the supervision of the additional commissioner of Dhansiri sub-divisional administration and high officials of the railway department.

On September 3, the administration carried out a massive eviction drive in Assam’s Sonitpur district to clear 330 acres of land.

Around 50 excavators, 15 tractors, and a large number of workers were deployed for the eviction drive, according to reports. These were deployed to demolish houses in the No 3 Chitalmari area in Borsola.

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