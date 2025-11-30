Assam: Eviction drive continues for second day in Nagaon’s Lutumari Forest Reserve

The eviction operation in the Lutumari Forest Reserve resumed for the second consecutive day on Sunday, November 30 as authorities pressed ahead with the removal of households built illegally on protected forest land.

According to official estimates, around 1,700 families had encroached upon 5,962 bighas of land across the reserve over several years, gradually forming settlements within the ecologically sensitive zone. Despite multiple notices issued by the Forest Department and local administration, a section of the occupants refused to relocate.

While a large number of residents vacated the area voluntarily following prior warnings, bulldozers were once again deployed on Sunday to dismantle the remaining structures. The first day of the operation, conducted on Saturday, resulted in the eviction of nearly 1,200 families, officials confirmed. The remainder of the households faced eviction on the second day of the drive.

In a poignant moment during the demolition exercise, a mosque situated in the encroached area was razed, but several residents gathered to offer prayers for the final time on the site’s ruins.

Authorities clarified that the eviction applies to all encroachers without exception—even those who had paid land revenue or possessed landless certificates—stating that no form of occupancy is permissible inside reserved forest territory, as per the law.

Forest officials said the ongoing effort aims to restore the land and protect the region’s biodiversity, while relocation arrangements are being discussed at the administrative level.