Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 18 asserted that eviction drives to clear government and forest land in Assam will continue.

Speaking to the media, the chief minister said, “Eviction is a continuous process and it won’t stop. We will clear forest and government land (across the state) like to did in Batadrava and Dhalpur."

Further, the Assam CM claimed that Congress MLA Nurul Huda from Rupohihat Constituency cooperated a lot with the state government with the ongoing eviction drive.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 16 lauded the government's effort to clear the encroachment from the Burhachaproi wildlife sanctuary and said that the move bore fruit as an elephant visited the evicted areas.

Also Read: Assam CM lauds anti-encroachment drive in Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary as jumbo visits evicted areas

The Chief Minister further called the development an ''encouraging sight'', and informed that over 2,000 hectares of land were cleared in the last three days.

''An encouraging sight! Our efforts to clear encroachment from Burhachapori WLS bore fruit almost instantaneously as a jumbo visited the evicted areas this evening. Over 2,000-HA land was cleared in Siali, Lathimari & other WLS areas in past 3 days without any untoward incident,'' Sarma tweeted.

Assam government’s massive eviction drive in Sonitpur’s Burhachapori wildlife sanctuary razed illegally constructed schools, Anganwadi centres, and houses within the sanctuary.

The drive which started on February 14 morning amid heavy security force deployment continued till February 16.

The administration began its two-day eviction drive at the sanctuary to clear off 5976 bighas of land of encroachment and the massive anti-encroachment campaign was carried out freeing nearly 1,892 hectares of land from illegal occupation.