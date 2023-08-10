In a significant development impacting the tribal belt and Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) block, authorities have initiated a major eviction drive that will affect 21 families residing in the Gurmau and Sonamhari villages of Goreshwar, Assam. The families have been served eviction notices mandating land clearance within 15-days.

This move has triggered concerns and apprehension among the affected families, intensifying tensions within the region.

The eviction notices, issued by the Goreshwar Revenue Circle Officer's office, have elicited worries among the villagers who now face the daunting task of relocating their homes in a relatively short period.

A concerned citizen said to media, "I would like to express that I have spent a significant portion of my life here and have grown old in this place. Our home has been constructed on legally acquired land. Unexpectedly, we received a notice that has left us feeling anxious. We are a group of educated individuals who have acquired Miyadi patta land, not government land. The sudden notice has caused us great distress, and we kindly request the honorable Chief Minister of Assam to carefully consider our situation. We hope for your understanding and a fair resolution. This type of unexpected action feels unjust and burdensome. We humbly ask for your intervention to prevent such distressing situations”.

In response to the situation, a delegation from the North Eastern Minority Students Union (NEMSU) visited the affected area. NEMSU leader Hafizul Islam led the delegation and after assessing the situation, demanded an immediate halt to what he alleges is a conspiracy involving Pramod and Himanta, whom he refers to as "Bulldozer politicians".

Islam emphasized that eviction should not proceed without first addressing the underlying problems faced by the affected families.

The families who have received eviction notices represent a diverse demographic composition, including six Kalita families, one Bodo family, one Mahanta family, and thirteen minority families. This diversity underscores the broader implications of the eviction drive on various segments of the local population.

Tensions have escalated within the BTR community due to this development. The administration's decision to issue eviction notices to a section of families in Gurmau and Sonamhari villages of the Goreshwar revenue circle has heightened concerns. Families have been instructed to vacate their homes within 15 days, resulting in a state of shock and uncertainty among them.

As the situation continues to unfold, affected families and the local community await further updates and potential resolutions to this pressing issue.