The district administration conducted an eviction drive in Howly town of Barpeta District.

Illegally constructed business establishments were razed by bulldozers.

The eviction drive is being carried out by the district administration in collaboration with the Howly Municipality against the illegally mushrooming business establishments in Howly town.

The administration's eviction drive was on the shops and business establishments built indiscriminately on the roads besides occupying the foot lanes of Howly town.

The operation was carried out in the presence of district administration officials and police administration by putting up bulldozers amid massive security.

The residents of the town were facing lots of problems due to the mushrooming of shops built on footpaths or the roads in the city.

Earlier the district administration had directed traders to demolish illegal shops and give up footpaths and road land but the traders did not pay any heed to the administration's order.

Talking to the media, Sanjay Ghosh, Vice chairman of Howly Municipality said that, the eviction drive is being carried out by the district administration in collaboration with the Howly Municipality for the people who have illegally constructed houses and shops. They neither have any documents nor any evidence.

Notice has been already sent to them. All those who have built their shops without proper documents have been evicted, according to Sanjay Ghosh.

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