As the eviction drives at the Silsako beel enters day two, a man committed suicide in fear of getting his house demolished on February 28.

As per reports, a man jumped off his building following an eviction notice from the state government of Assam.

Also Watch: Himanta Biswa Sarma's government evicts 300 families, demolishes two temples in Guwahati

Locals alleged that the state authorities decided to raze off his building on March 1 and out of fear and in a state of helplessness the former committed suicide.

Till the filing of the story, the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.



This is a developing story, details are awaited.