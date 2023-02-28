Assam: Eviction threat drives man to suicide in Guwahati's Silsako beel
As the eviction drives at the Silsako beel enters day two, a man committed suicide in fear of getting his house demolished.
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Eviction threat drives man to suicide in Guwahati's Silsako beel
As the eviction drives at the Silsako beel enters day two, a man committed suicide in fear of getting his house demolished on February 28.
As per reports, a man jumped off his building following an eviction notice from the state government of Assam.
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Locals alleged that the state authorities decided to raze off his building on March 1 and out of fear and in a state of helplessness the former committed suicide.
Till the filing of the story, the identity of the man is yet to be ascertained.
This is a developing story, details are awaited.
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