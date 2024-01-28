Former All Assam Students Union (AASU) president Dipanka Nath has stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has provided to the people of Assam, something which he said impressed him a lot.

Nath formally joined the BJP today during a joining ceremony in Guwahati. Speaking at the event, Nath said that several issues which had been taken up by the AASU have been fulfilled by the Chief Minister. He spoke specifically of the delimitation exercise which he said has provided constitutional safeguard for the people of Assam.

"We had campaigned for many demands, many of which have been taken on a path of resolution by the honourable Chief Minister. After the formation of BJP government in Assam, several steps have been taken to give relief to the families of the martyrs of Assam Movement. The issue of delimitation taken up by the government is something which has been a demand of the students union since the last thirty years as we were seeking as a means of constitutional safeguard for the people. And the Chief Minister has taken steps in that regard," said Nath.

The former AASU president also said that erstwhile governments including the Congress were selling off jobs. He said that the BJP government's step of providing one lakh governments jobs in the state has resonated with the earlier demands of the students union.

"The erstwhile Congress government was selling off jobs. Earlier governments also earned money by selling off teachers' jobs. Compared to that, I am quite impressed with the government's initiative to provide one lakh government jobs without taking a single paisa. This had been a long standing demand of the students union that young students should get employment and selection exams should be conducted in a clean manner," said Nath.

Nath also said that other steps by the BJP government including sealing of international border and freeing Satra lands from encroachment has provided a safeguard for the people of Assam.

The government also freed Satra lands from encroachment, this was also the demand of the students union. And we were quite happy when Satra lands were freed from encroachment. This government has worked on several issues which were the demands of the students union. There have also been talks of completely sealing off the international border. Hence in such aspects, we want that this party should remain in power here. This party has worked in providing safeguard to the entire nation," said Nath.

Noteworthy is that along with Nath, former AASU vice-president Prakash Das also joined the ranks of the BJP today.