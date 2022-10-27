Acting as fuel to the ongoing Miya museum controversy, ex-Congress MLA Sherman Ali stated that the arrested members of the Miya Parishad should be like Africa's Nelson Mandela.

Justifying his comment, the former Congressman said that the Miya Parishad leaders who are arrested should maintain patience like the anti-apartheid leader of Africa Nelson Mandela did by remaining incarcerated in jail for 27 years while carrying out his fight against the ‘white supremacy’ from the ramparts of the prison cell.

Speaking to India Today NE, Sherman Ali said, “Although ideology wise I have many differences with the Miya Parishad..no matter by whatever means, the arrested members of the Miya Parishad tried to set up the Miya museum and later got arrested. I believe this incident will be etched in golden words in Miya history for recognition of the Miya community. The arrested persons are being treated badly,” said Ali.

Sherman Ali claimed that the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has hidden agenda behind the seizure of the Miya museum and the arrest of the Parishad's leaders.

Further, the leader said, “Himanta Biswa Sarma has two agendas behind this incident, the first being to spread fear among the Miya community so that they don’t assert themselves. The second is to strengthen his vote bank, even though he is getting claps from the gallery. His plan is how to take a drastic step on the Miya community, sideline them by creating fear among the community people.”

Clearing his stand that he in no way endorses or supports the Miya Parishad but wanted to encourage the arrested persons, Sherman Ali further quipped, “That is why the two persons who were arrested by the police and mistreated, I wanted to encourage them by saying that brother doesn’t worry, have patience. Whichever path you selected to set up the museum, which is not my concern. But I too believe in the recognition of the Miya community and the protection of the cultural and traditional aspects of the community. Hence, I remind my arrested brothers that the Negros fought for 400 years, and Nelson Mandela spent 27 years in jail fighting the apartheid, so they should too have patience as their efforts and sacrifice will be etched in golden letter in the Miya history of Assam,”

“Miya museum is not my primary or the only issue,” concluded Sherman Ali.

In light of the ongoing Miya museum controversy, three persons namely, Mohar Ali, Abdul Baten and Tanu Kumar Dhadumiya have been arrested for setting up the Miya Museum and their alleged links with Al-Qaeda affiliated groups. They have been taken on two days of police remand for further interrogation.