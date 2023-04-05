Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria administered the oath of office to former Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta as the State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) on April 5.

Mahanta, who retired on January 31 this year, succeeded another retired IPS officer A P Rout as the state's CIC. The programme was held at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati.

The brief ceremony was attended among others by the Education Advisor ProfNani Gopal Mahanta, Commissioner and Secretary, Administrative Reforms and Training Shantanu P Gotmare, State Information Commissioner Samudra Gupta Kashyap.

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Mahanta had previously served as the Director General of Border and was an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IPS officer from the 1988 batch (41RR). He was known for his exemplary service and dedication towards the state police force, which was evident during his farewell speech.

During his farewell parade, Mahanta praised every police officer who participated in the procession and expressed his gratitude towards the Assam police force. He further stated that for every police officer, this is not a job but a service and that he would always salute the Assam Police. Moreover, he urged everyone to extend full support to his successor Gyanendra Pratap Singh.

This appointment of Mahanta as the Chief Information Commissioner is seen as a significant development, given his vast experience in public service. Mahanta's appointment is expected to strengthen the functioning of the state's information commission and bring transparency to government dealings.

Mahanta's retirement marked the end of a distinguished career in public service, and his new appointment is seen as a continuation of his contributions towards the state.