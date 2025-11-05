Assam: Ex-DNLT cadre escapes Haflong jail housing Amritprabha and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami

In a dramatic turn of events, Betsing Jidung alias John Dimasa Jidung, a former cadre of the Dimasa National Liberation Tiger (DNLT), escaped from Haflong Sub-Jail around noon today, November 5.

Jidung, who was serving a prison sentence in a rape case, reportedly fled the jail premises under circumstances that are yet to be officially clarified by the authorities. Security agencies have launched a massive manhunt across Dima Hasao district and adjoining areas to trace the absconding prisoner.



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Its is to be mentioned here that Jidung was lodged in the same facility where other inmates, including Amrit Prabha Mahanta and Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, accused in Zubeen Garg's death case, are currently serving judicial custody.

Police have intensified checking at key exit points and transport hubs, while a departmental inquiry is likely to be initiated to probe possible lapses in jail security.