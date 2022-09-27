Ex- NDFB leaders among other Bodo unions called for 24 hr bandh after Gauhati HC upholds the life sentence for Ranjan Daimary in the 2008 serial blasts case on September 27

The Ex-NDFB supported by Bodo National Students Union, (BoNSU), Boro Women's Justice Forum (BWJF), Boro Peoples Committee for Peace Initiative (BPCPI) and Society For Indigenous Peoples Rights (SIPR) has called upon a 24-hour Assam bandh after the Gauhati High Court upheld the life sentence of Ranjan Dainmari and his colleagues.

The release reads, "In view of today's judgment passed against Ranjan Daimari and his colleagues from the erstwhile National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB), tomorrow the 28 of September 2022, has declared a 24 hours Assam bandh to express the dismay and anguish of the Boro peoples.

Further only educational institutions with the ongoing examination are excluded from this bandh which will begin from 5 AM until the next day at 5 AM.

This bandh call has been called by the Ex-NDFB and supported by Bodo National Students Union, (BoNSU), Boro Women's Justice Forum (BWJF), Boro Peoples Committee for Peace Initiative (BPCPI) and Society For Indigenous Peoples Rights (SIPR)".

Notably, the Gauhati High Court on September 27 upheld the life sentence of now-disbanded National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-R) chief Ranjan Daimary in the 2008 serial bomb blasts case.

At least 88 people were killed and 540 others were injured in a series of blasts triggered by proscribed tribal insurgent group NDFB in Assam’s Guwahati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Barpeta districts on October 30, 2008.