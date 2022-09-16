The son of a former Rajya Sabha member from Assam allegedly shot himself in Guwahati on September 16.

The deceased has been identified as Dhruba Gogoi, son of Tilok Gogoi, a former Rajya Sabha member of the Indian National Congress party.

The deceased who is the owner of an automobile shop based in Rukmingaon allegedly shot himself with a pistol on the head at his residencial apartment.

Meanwhile, local police reached the scene to evaluate the situation, however, the actual cause of the death is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is on.

This is a developing story.