The Ex-Servicemen (ESM) Reunion Rally and Silver Jubilee Celebration of the ESM Association, Borjhar was held on February 9, at Hari Gayatri Das College, Azara, commemorating 25 years of dedicated service to the veteran community.



The event provided a platform to address pension, banking, and documentation grievances under a single roof, witnessing the participation of 93 ex-servicemen, 46 widows, and 73 dependents.

The rally was presided over by Brig Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd.), Director, Directorate of Sainik Welfare (DSW), Assam, as the Chief Guest, along with Col Robin Coomar Das (Retd.) as Guest of Honour and Col Padmalochan Barman (Retd.), Welfare Officer, Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Kamrup (M), as the host. The event also saw the presence of several retired senior Armed Forces officers and civil dignitaries, including Wg Cdr Gobinda Baruah (Retd.), President, ESM Association, Borjhar, Dr. Biju Baruah, Principal, Hari Gayatri Das College, and other distinguished guests.

Welcoming the gathering, Ex-Hony Ft Lt Dhirendra Deka, President, Ex-Servicemen Association, Borjhar, expressed gratitude to all attendees, including Veer Naris, veterans, and their families, before the formal proceedings commenced.

During his address, Col Padmalochan Barman (Retd.) extended his congratulations to the ESM Association, Borjhar, for achieving this significant milestone. He covered several crucial topics, including:

1) Resettlement and rehabilitation of ex-servicemen.

2) Welfare schemes offered by the Kendriya Sainik Board and Rajya Sainik Board, Assam.

3) State government welfare programs for veterans.

4) SPARSH pension-related grievances and updates.

5) ECHS-related concerns for ex-servicemen and their families.

6) Reservation of seats in medical, dental, and engineering colleges for ESM dependents.

7) 2% reservation in Group A, B, C, and D positions in Assam government recruitment for veterans.



Additionally, he briefed the veteran community on the "Rashtriya Kritagyata Evam Jagrookta Yojana", an initiative by the Hon’ble Governor of Assam in collaboration with the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, aimed at recognizing the sacrifices of ex-servicemen.

Brig Polash Choudhury, SM (Retd.), in his keynote address, congratulated the ESM Association, Borjhar, on completing 25 glorious years and expressed gratitude to veterans and their families for their selfless service to the nation. He urged them to actively participate in nation-building initiatives by engaging with both serving personnel and civil dignitaries. He assured the ex-servicemen community that their grievances would be addressed promptly and reaffirmed the unwavering commitment of the Rajya Sainik Board to their welfare and well-being.

As a mark of respect and recognition, Veer Naris, orphans, disabled dependents, and eminent veterans were felicitated during the rally. The event concluded on a note of solidarity and commitment towards the continued welfare of the ex-servicemen community.