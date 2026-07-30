Assam ex-servicemen donate Rs 25 lakh to CM Relief Fund for flood relief

Assam's ex-servicemen have contributed Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support relief and rehabilitation efforts for people affected by the recent floods across the state.

The cheque was handed over to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by representatives of the veterans' fraternity, underscoring their continued involvement in humanitarian work even after retiring from the Armed Forces.

The delegation included Brigadier Polash Chowdhury (Retd), Director of the Directorate of Sainik Welfare, Assam, Air Marshal Anjan Kumar Gogoi (Retd), and Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita (Retd).

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Chowdhury said the contribution reflected the veterans' sense of responsibility towards the people of Assam during difficult times. He expressed hope that the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would help ensure timely assistance reached those affected by the floods.

He also said many ex-servicemen from Assam have voluntarily joined relief operations alongside the civil administration in different parts of the state.

Accepting the contribution, Sarma thanked the veterans for their support and acknowledged their continued commitment to public service. He said the donation would encourage more individuals and organisations to contribute to relief efforts.

The veterans' fraternity also reiterated its commitment to supporting disaster relief, community welfare and development initiatives across Assam.