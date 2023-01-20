Assam Police on January 19 arrested two dacoits after an exchange of fire that took place in Goalpara district. According to reports , the incident occured in Tiplai Kahibari area of the district.

Based on a tip-off about the gang's movement in the district , Assam police launched an operation where the gunbattle took place. In the gunbattle , two dacoits managed to flee from the spot while two others were arrested on spot.

The two dacoits have been identified as Sanidul Islam, a resident of Krishnai and Baharul Islam alias Mago, a resident of Matia area.

However, there was no report of casualty or injury during the exchange of fire.Earlier, Assam Police on January 12 shot dead a dacoit in an encounter in Assam's Karbi Anglong district. According to reports, the incident took place in Bakaliaghat. The dacoit has been identified as Shahidul Islam.

Earlier on July , 2022, Police shot dead two dacoits in an encounter in Cachar district . Reportedly, the dacoits have been identified as Kamrul Islam and Amrul Hussain, both residents of Sonai Saidpur and Sonai Krishnapur in Cachar respectively.

The police opened fire on them when they tried to flee from police custody. Following the bullet injury, the duo died on the spot. The reports claimed that police had arrested the duo from Jorhat a few days back following their alleged involvement in several crimes.

Earlier on December , 2022, A gang of ten dacoits have been arrested by police at Makum in Tinsukia. Makum Police busted the gang of dacoits while trying to rob a house.

The arrested dacoits were identified as Arupjyoti Borah, Manoj Prasad, Abhimanyu Tanti, Aman Tanti, Manab Moran, Kusha Das, Manjit Saikia, Dharani Borah, Ridip Bora and Salim Ansari.

Two vehicles were also been recovered from the dacoits.