The Assam Excise Department successfully raided an illegal liquor factory at Somorpur under the Bishmuri Police outpost in Kokrajhar District Assam.

A team from the Guwahati Excise Department conducted the operation seizing significant quantities of materials used in the illicit production of alcohol.



Among the items confiscated were:

Machine for fixing caps: 1 unit

Steel container VAT for blending: 1 unit

Plastic storage tanks (2000 L capacity): 2 units

Suspected Spirit: 20 liters

Holograms: 51,000 units

Bottle Caps: 95,200 units

PET Bottles: 10,270 units

Glass Bottles: 35,850 units

Fake Labels: 34,550 units

Cartons: 6,000 units

Caramel: 100 kilograms



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The main accused Swmdwn Basumatary remains at large. Kokrajhar's Excise Department has instructed Minati Brahma Gopinath Brahma and Khanteshwar Basumatary to report despite their current absence.

Speaking to the media AK Bayan stated that the raid was conducted based on reliable intelligence from the Guwahati department on June 23.

The department is taking stringent action against illegal and counterfeit liquor production and supply in Assam.

This operation marks a significant success for our efforts.

It is noteworthy that at a time when the Assam Government is increasing liquor prices to boost revenue attempts to establish illegal and counterfeit liquor factories are particularly concerning.