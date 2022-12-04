The Kamrup Excise Department during a late night raid seized 75 liters of ID liquor and 14 bottles of IMFL of different sizes from two unauthorized liquor selling centres.

Acting on complaints received, the Superintendent of Excise along with her team conducted a search operation in Jalukbari circle and moved onto Pandu Bazar area where they found huge consignments of liquor stored illegally.

Although no person have been arrested, the search team moved further towards Tetelia, Gotanagar and Jaymati Nagar areas to continue their search operation.

A total of 6 cases have been registered under section 61(b) of Assam Excise Act 2018 and a compounding fine of Rs 12000 was released from Jaymati Nagar with regards to the recovery.

Due to a significant rise in crimes in Guwahati city, the police conducted a massive search operation of vehicles at several locations in the city. According to sources, the traffic police searched every vehicle in Adabari area thoroughly.

The police stated the operation, which was carried out to avoid theft and robbery events, will continue on a daily basis. The search operation was carried after a spike in crimes in the city.

Cases of theft and robberies have also risen in the city this year.

Also read : Assam : CM Himanta Biswa Sarma takes stock of the streets amid rising cases of crimes in Guwahati