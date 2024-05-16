In a significant stride towards eradicating the illegal liquor trade in Assam, the state's Excise Department, under the #IllegalLiquorFreeAssam initiative, conducted a successful operation leading to the seizure of 2,740 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and the confiscation of a vehicle used for transportation.

A team from the Dibrugarh and Udalguri excis seized 2,740 cases of illegal liquor along with 4 vehicles, worth Rs 3.46 crore, as part of their Illegal Liquor Free Assam initiative.



Also Read: Assam Excise department seizes 40 cases of IMFL worth rs 10 lakh, two held

On the other hand, team Kamrup (M) unearthed an illegally operating bar.

The authorities are keeping the specific location of the interception confidential to prevent compromising ongoing investigations.

The crackdown is part of a broader initiative launched by the Assam Excise Department aimed at curbing the widespread issue of illegal liquor distribution in the state.

