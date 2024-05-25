Team Kamrup M from Assam State Excise Department, in a significant crackdown on May 25, seized 24 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 510 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor.

The operation also led to the confiscation of two vehicles. The total value of the seized goods is estimated at Rs 10.67 lakhs. This seizure is part of the ongoing #IllegalLiquorFreeAssam initiative, aimed at eradicating illegal liquor trade in the state.

The Assam Excise Department continues to intensify its efforts to combat the illegal liquor market, ensuring strict enforcement and vigilance across the region.