In a move towards curbing the illegal liquor trade, teams from the Assam State Excise Department from Dhemaji and Lakhimpur joined forces in a coordinated operation. The crackdown resulted in the seizure of 56 cases of illicit liquor, with an estimated value of Rs 5.04 lakhs.

Earlier in the day, Assam Police executed two separate operations resulting in significant seizures of suspected cannabis, leading to the apprehension of individuals allegedly involved in illegal drug trafficking.

In the first operation, a police team led by Sub-Inspector (UB) Aditya Borah of Manikpur Police Station apprehended Bijay Baishya of Pachim Kushlaiguri, Manikpur. The team seized a substantial 41.340 kilograms of suspected cannabis from Baishya's possession. This operation, led by SI Aditya Borah, reflects the diligent efforts of law enforcement in curbing illicit drug activities in the area.

Simultaneously, in another successful operation, acting on a tip-off, a police team led by the Officer-in-Charge of Barbaruah Police Station, along with supporting staff, intercepted Basanta Kurmi, aged 22, and Azaad alias Teru Kurmi, aged 55, both residents of Jagalani Grant Gaon, under Bogibeel Outpost. The team seized 2.806 kilograms of cannabis (ganja) from their possession. This operation underscores the proactive measures taken by law enforcement to combat the illegal drug trade.