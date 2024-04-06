A significant amount of liquor was seized by the excise department in Rakhaldubi, Bongaigaon district.

The liquor, which was being transported in three trucks from outside the state, was discovered during a routine search. The operation was led by inspector Bishnu Deb under the guidance of Superintendent Amarendra Nath.

The drivers of the trucks, identified as Mosaud, Khalid, Murad, and Hem Singh, all from Uttar Pradesh, were arrested.



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The trucks, bearing the numbers UP38T-5950, UP21CN-8868 and UP21DT-8716, were also seized. The total quantity of seized alcohol, specifically beer, is said to be 35357.500 litres, valued at Rs 3,53,57,500.

The trucks are valued at Rs. 65,00,000 each, bringing the total value of the seized items to Rs. 4,18,57,500.

The arrested drivers have been remanded in judicial custody following due process.