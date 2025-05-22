A decision by the Assam Excise Department to issue an Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) “ON” shop licence to a bar and restaurant located near the Gauhati University campus has drawn sharp criticism from the university administration and local residents, who fear the establishment could undermine the academic sanctity of the institution.

The licence, issued to Smti Kaberi Das for her establishment M/S Angel Bar & Restaurant, allows operations at a rented premises in Pandu Sadilapur, Jalukbari, along the NH-37 Bypass, under Ward No. 01 of Guwahati city. The premises are owned by Sri Karuna Das, and the land falls under Dag No. 669 and Patta No. 78 in Sadilapur village, Jalukbari mouza. The permission, granted under Rule 116 of the Assam Excise Rules, 2016 (as amended), is valid for one year and subject to renewal, provided there are no negative reports during the period.

However, the location's close proximity to Gauhati University has raised serious concerns. In a formal letter dated August 13, the University Registrar informed the Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup (Metro) that several complaints had been received from the public regarding the presence of a liquor outlet near the educational campus.

The university warned that the outlet could foster “unethical activities” and disturb the academic atmosphere. The letter also noted that the matter had already caused resentment among students, faculty, and nearby residents.

Citing Rule 201 of the Assam Excise Rules, the university reiterated that alcohol outlets are strictly prohibited near educational institutions and called upon the district administration to take immediate corrective measures.

The licence approval was originally recommended through a proposal forwarded by the Deputy Commissioner’s office on March 19, 2025, and communicated to both the Commissioner of Excise and the Superintendent of Excise, Kamrup (Metro).