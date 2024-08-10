A coordinated excise operation was conducted on Saturday evening by the Digboi and Margherita excise teams, targeting several locations in Margherita Sub-Division. The raid covered Begenabari, Oil Camp, Powai Bazaar, Jairampur Gate (Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border), and Tinihuti, all of which fall under the Digboi Circle and Lekhapani Police Station in Tinsukia District.

During the operation, officials uncovered five cases of illicit activity. The excise team seized and destroyed a substantial quantity of contraband, including 800 liters of fermented wash, 20 liters of illicit distilled liquor, and various canned beers. The haul consisted of 39 BL (Heman 9000) canned beers, 15 Godfather canned beers, and 4 Kingfisher canned beers. Additionally, 2.16 liters of IMFL were confiscated, comprising 8 bottles of McDowell's No. 1 whisky (180 ml each) and 4 bottles of Royal Stag whisky (180 ml each).

The seized items, including all beer and IMFL, were intended for sale in Arunachal Pradesh, highlighting ongoing issues with illegal liquor trafficking across state borders.