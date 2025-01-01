A series of coordinated excise raids and patrolling duties were carried out by the Excise Department, Barpeta on Tuesday, December 31, 2024 to curb illegal liquor and enhance road safety ahead of New Year celebrations.

The Barpeta Excise Team (Sadar) conducted operations at Sarthebari Bazaar, Belbari, Rauli, Gahiya, Nagaon, and Keotkuchi under the Barpeta Excise Circle. Authorities seized approximately 80 liters of illicit liquor, which was destroyed on the spot. Simultaneously, naka checks were conducted on Barpeta-Jania and Barpeta-Howly roads, ensuring compliance with traffic and safety regulations.

In a separate drive, the Sorbhog Excise Team, led by the Inspector of Excise, patrolled Kalgachia Road and Bolak Road under Sorbhog Excise Circle. They checked 29 vehicles and inspected six roadside establishments along NH-27, including prominent eateries like Hotel Machan, P.R. Dhaba, and Maihang Resort. No violations were detected.

Additionally, the Barpeta Road Excise Team conducted patrols at roadside establishments along highways and performed checks at Khairabari targeting drunken driving.

Overall, eight raids were conducted, resulting in three cases being registered. A total of 62 vehicles, including light and heavy goods carriers, were inspected. The measures were aimed at ensuring public safety and curbing illegal activities during festive celebrations, District Administration, Barpeta has stressed.





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