The Commissionerate of Excise, Assam on April 20 seized 45.69 thousand liters of contraband valued at Rs 2.91 crore. The operation, conducted in coordination with law enforcement agencies, also led to the apprehension of three vehicles used in the transportation of the illegal alcohol.

This recent success follows an intensified crackdown in the Kamrup Metropolitan District, coinciding with the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Over the past week, authorities in the Kamrup Metropolitan District have been relentless in their pursuit, resulting in the seizure of 2910 liters of illicit liquor during raids conducted at various locations. Additionally, 15,500 kg of fermented wash and 22 liters of foreign liquor were confiscated.

As part of the enforcement actions, 33 pieces of equipment utilized in the brewing process of illicit liquor were destroyed, emphasizing the commitment to dismantle the infrastructure supporting the illicit trade. Moreover, 11 individuals have been apprehended under the Excise Act for their involvement in the unlawful production and distribution of alcohol.