Assam: Excise team books four cases, seizes illegal liquor during NH-315 enforcement drive

The Excise Enforcement Team of the Margherita Co-District detected four cases and seized large quantities of liquor during an enforcement drive against the illegal sale and storage of alcohol along National Highway 315 in Assam's Tinsukia district on Friday, June 26.

The operation was carried out at roadside dhabas and eateries on both sides of the highway between Dehing and Ledo under the jurisdiction of Margherita Police Station.

According to the Excise Department, four cases were registered under the relevant provisions of the Assam Excise Act. During the drive, officials seized 2.7 bulk litres of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), 9.75 bulk litres of beer and 9 bulk litres of country spirit, all meant for sale within Assam.

The team also destroyed 20 litres of illicitly distilled liquor at the spot after following the prescribed legal procedure.

Officials said notices under Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were served to the persons concerned.

The Excise Department said the enforcement drive was part of its continuing campaign to curb the illegal sale, storage and distribution of liquor in the district.