Hours after the arrest of suspended SP, Rajmohan Roy, Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in the Darrang district, Ashirbad Hazarika surrenders before CID, Assam.

Notably, on November 9, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) summoned the Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in the Darrang district in connection with the death case.

Earlier, the Magistrate has been asked to appear before the investigating officer of CID at 11 AM on November 9, however, the magistrate failed to present himself.

It is to be mentioned here that the magistrate without visiting the incident site, pronounced that the minor girl died as a result of suicide.

On the other hand, suspended Superintendent of Police (SP), Darrang, Raj Mohan Ray, APS, has been arrested after collecting evidence that he had taken illegal gratification from the kin of the main accused Krishna Kamal Baruah in the minor girl child murder case as a reward for extending undue favours illegally to screen the accused and dilute the case.