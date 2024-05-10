In an event brimming with significance, the executive meeting of the North Eastern (NE) division of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) concluded today at the Legislative Assembly's Speaker's meeting room. The assembly saw the participation of distinguished figures from the legislative realms of eight states, signifying a collaborative effort towards regional progress.

Presided over by the esteemed Speaker of the Arunachal Legislative Assembly, the executive meeting garnered attention for its deliberations on key matters affecting the region's parliamentary landscape. Among the notable attendees were Chairmen and Vice-Chairmen from Meghalaya, Sikkim, Arunachal, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland.

Central to the discussions was the unanimous decision to adopt a new emblem for the NE division, featuring eight stars symbolizing the unity and aspirations of the participating states. Moreover, the executive meeting witnessed the formation of a new committee dedicated to addressing pertinent issues within the NE division of CPA.

A pivotal moment emerged as Seringain Longkumar, hailing from Nagaland and esteemed for his tenure as Chairman of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, was elected as the new Chairman of the NE Division of CPA. Longkumar's ascension to this role underscores the region's commitment to dynamic leadership and inclusive representation.

Looking ahead, Mizoram is set to host the next session of the NE division of CPA, scheduled for October. This forthcoming gathering promises further opportunities for collaboration and the advancement of regional interests.

In a transition of administrative roles, Dulal Pegu, Secretary of the Legislative Assembly, assumed the position of Director at NERIPSTR, succeeding the retired Principal Secretary, Hemen Das, from the Arunachal Legislative Assembly.

The executive meeting's closure heralds a new chapter in the collaborative efforts of the NE division of CPA, with a renewed focus on fostering dialogue, implementing impactful initiatives, and amplifying the voice of the region on the global stage.