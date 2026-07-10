Assam expands CM-FLIGHT, offers up to Rs 1.5 lakh for foreign language training

The Assam Government has announced a major expansion of the Chief Minister's Foreign Language Initiative for Global Human Talent (CM-FLIGHT) as part of the 2026–27 State Budget, broadening its scope to include English, German and other foreign languages to improve global employment opportunities for the state's youth.

Presenting the Budget in the Assam Legislative Assembly on July 10 Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the expanded scheme will provide eligible candidates with financial assistance of up to Rs 1.5 lakh for foreign language training and overseas workforce preparation, enabling them to acquire skills required for international careers.

In another major announcement, the government unveiled plans to introduce a comprehensive Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR) Talent Development Policy.

The proposed policy aims to develop a skilled workforce in the rapidly growing creative technology sector by providing world-class training, industry exposure and access to global employment opportunities.

The government said the twin initiatives are designed to enhance youth employability, create a globally competitive talent pool and position Assam as an emerging hub for international workforce development as well as the digital creative economy.