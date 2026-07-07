Assam expands CM-FLIGHT programme, plans training in Korean, German and other foreign languages

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on July 7 said the state government will expand its flagship CM-FLIGHT programme by introducing training in Korean, German and other foreign languages to prepare youth for overseas employment opportunities.

In a post on X, Sarma said Assam's demographic potential, coupled with the growing global demand for skilled workers, presents one of the state's greatest opportunities.

"The convergence of Assam's demographic potential and the global demand for skilled labour talent presents us one of the greatest opportunities," he said.

The chief minister said the CM-FLIGHT initiative, backed by India's partnerships with the international community, is aimed at equipping young people with foreign language skills to help them pursue careers abroad with confidence and dignity.

"We have begun with 50+ students learning Japanese and the programme has garnered an excellent response. In the next phase we aim to expand the program to include Korean, German and other languages," Sarma said.

He also shared glimpses of his interaction with the first batch of CM-FLIGHT trainees, expressing satisfaction that the initiative is helping young aspirants prepare for opportunities in the global job market.

"It was truly satisfying for me to see how this program is helping their aspirations find a place on the global arena," the chief minister added.