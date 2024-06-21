In response to a recent surge in snake bite cases, Bajali district authorities have launched multiple awareness campaigns to educate the public and healthcare professionals on preventive and treatment measures. The initiative follows the tragic death of Joa, a former teacher from Bajali, who succumbed to a snake bite a few days ago.

In the wake of Joa’s death, the Bajali district president appealed to the district commissioner to enhance awareness about snake bites. Responding promptly, the Bajali district administration, in collaboration with the staff of Shaheed Rauta Madan Civil Hospital, organized a special awareness meeting.

Highlighting the dangers posed by various snakes, experts noted that a bite from the King Cobra can be fatal within five minutes if immediate treatment is not available. Additionally, despite being perceived as harmless, water snakes should not be ignored as their bites can also be dangerous.

However, timely medical intervention can save lives, even in cases involving bites from the highly venomous cobras. The Guala snake (Banded krait) was also identified as one of the most venomous and dangerous species.

Statistics revealed a troubling trend in Assam, with over 100 deaths reported in 2022, 37 in 2023, and seven fatalities recorded so far in 2024 due to snake bites.

Despite these numbers, officials assured that proper treatment does not require ICU or ventilation facilities and can be effectively administered in rural hospitals.

The importance of seeking immediate medical attention was emphasized, along with advice against tying the area above the bite site, a common but harmful practice.

Furthering these efforts, a seminar was held at Pathshala’s Harimandir premises today, organized by the Pathshala Government Health Centre and the Pathshala Market Committee. The seminar focused on the measures to be taken following a snake bite.

In addition, a training camp was conducted in Assam, led by Dr. Surjit Giri of Sivasagar Dimou Hospital, a renowned expert in snake bite treatment.

This camp, attended by doctors and nurses from Pathshala Government Health Centre, was organized under the leadership of Bajali District Commissioner Mridul Kumar Das.

