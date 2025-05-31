Concerns over healthcare standards in Bongaigaon district have escalated following yet another disturbing incident of alleged medical negligence. An 18-month-old child was reportedly administered expired syrup at the Khagarpur Sub-Primary Health Centre.



According to local sources, the medicine, which had expired in April 2025, was provided to the child during a treatment visit in May 2025. The revelation has left residents alarmed and has drawn widespread criticism from the public and civil society groups.



This incident closely follows a similar controversy at the Boitamari Model Hospital, where an elderly woman undergoing treatment was reportedly given expired intravenous saline. Although the earlier case received limited attention, the latest repetition of such a lapse has intensified concerns regarding systemic failures in quality control and oversight within local healthcare facilities.



Residents have called for immediate investigation and accountability from health department authorities. The absence of stringent checks, they allege, puts the lives of vulnerable patients — including infants and the elderly — at severe risk.



With two back-to-back incidents coming to light, the district’s healthcare administration is under pressure to explain the lapses and implement corrective measures to restore public confidence.