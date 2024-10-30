Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, in a meeting with senior officials of the Public Works Department (Roads) discussed potential alternatives for the upcoming GNB flyover. The goal is to avoid impacting the West and East Dighalipukhuri Road and prevent the cutting of heritage trees in the area.

The PWD team has been instructed to prepare a draft traffic flow plan. This plan is expected to ensure the flyover either ends on the GNB road itself or explores other viable options to preserve Dighalipukhuri's environmental heritage.

The PWD team has been tasked with submitting their report within a week, outlining the proposed modalities for the modified flyover design. This move aims to balance infrastructure development and the preservation of the region's historic trees.

Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, had earlier assured the public of the government's commitment to protecting the city's heritage and environment while advancing infrastructure projects.

"In constructing the flyovers from Dighalupukhuri to Noonmati, we are sincerely working to protect the old trees in the area. I urge all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility," he had stated.

Construction of a nearly six-mile-long flyover from Reserve Bank to Noonmati is already underway, but the project has faced criticism over its potential impact on Dighalipukhuri.