Assam explores high-speed regional rail network on Delhi–Meerut model; ADB talks underway: Himanta

Assam is exploring the possibility of developing a high-speed regional rail network on the lines of the Delhi–Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday, September 18.

Sarma said preliminary discussions were underway with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to prepare a blueprint for a possible regional rapid transit system connecting key growth areas of Assam.

“An Assam Rapid Transit System (RRTS), on the lines of Delhi–Meerut? Preliminary talks with @ADB_HQ are underway to chart a blueprint for sustainable transport connecting key growth areas. Will keep you updated as discussions progress,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The Chief Minister did not disclose details of the proposed network, including the routes, cities or growth centres that could be connected, project cost or a possible timeline.

The Delhi–Meerut RRTS is a regional rail system designed to provide faster connectivity between Delhi and major urban centres in the National Capital Region. Assam’s proposed system, if taken forward, could similarly be aimed at improving regional connectivity between key economic and urban centres in the state.

Sarma said discussions with the ADB were at a preliminary stage and that further details would be shared as the talks progress.