Assam explores Korea collaboration for Ayurveda R&D, herbal processing units

The Assam government is exploring a potential collaboration with a South Korean firm for the establishment of an Ayurveda Research and Development (R&D) Centre and a herbal extract processing facility in the State.

The proposal was discussed during a meeting between Calvin Yi, Chairman of Wevio Global Group, and the Additional Chief Secretary of Assam. The deliberations focused on long-term investment prospects, technology transfer and institutional partnerships in the traditional medicine and herbal sector.

The initiative is proposed to be implemented by Hanstar Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Wevio Global Group specialising in Ayurveda herbs research and extraction technologies. The State government has invited the company to explore suitable land for setting up the R&D and processing facilities.

Officials said discussions covered the development of internationally compliant processing infrastructure, facilitation of land acquisition, establishment of a business partner network in the region and registration of intellectual property in India. The possible transfer of patented technologies from Korea to India was also taken up during the meeting.

The Assam Industrial Development Corporation and the Indian Chamber of Commerce are expected to assist in identifying project locations and facilitating industry linkages. The proposal is part of broader efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between India and the Republic of Korea in trade and technology.

Meanwhile, Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has expressed willingness to explore joint research collaboration in herbal studies and product development.

If implemented, the project is expected to strengthen Assam’s herbal economy through research-driven value addition, employment generation and enhanced global positioning of Ayurveda.