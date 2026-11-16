Assam is exploring opportunities to expand its niche sectors, including cosmetics, herbal products and essential oils, in the European market following the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Assam Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota said.

Speaking in Guwahati after European Union Ambassador to India Jean-Eric Paquet’s visit to the state, Kota said the ambassador had interacted with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday and visited IIT Guwahati and the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER) on Monday.

The ambassador also held a three-hour interaction with startups in the state, he said.

Kota said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had encouraged state governments to take an active interest in engaging with European Union companies following the FTA.

"After this free trade agreement, the cost of transactions will come down drastically because of the zero duty," he said.

He added that Assam was focusing on niche sectors such as cosmetics, herbal products and essential oils, while working with farmers and startups to explore opportunities in these areas.

According to Kota, the agreement would also give startups from Assam an opportunity to access and explore the European market.