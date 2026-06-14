Assam exploring logistics hub development at Rupsi Airport: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, June 14, said discussions are underway to develop Rupsi Airport into a logistics hub, citing its strategic location and alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East policy vision.

Speaking about the proposal, the Chief Minister said Rupsi Airport holds significant strategic value due to its proximity to Bangladesh, West Bengal and the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), along with its connectivity advantages within the region.

Sarma said the proposal was discussed during his recent visit to New Delhi as part of broader efforts to strengthen regional connectivity and economic infrastructure.

According to the Chief Minister, Rupsi Airport is well connected through Guwahati and also provides access to the Siliguri corridor within approximately two hours, making it a potential node for logistics and trade movement.

He said discussions included the possibility of establishing a logistics hub at the airport and examining opportunities for future expansion of the facility.

Sarma added that the initiative is being considered in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Act East vision, which focuses on improving connectivity, trade and economic integration across India’s eastern and northeastern regions.

He stated that discussions on the proposed development are currently underway.