An explosion rocked the police firing range in Assam's Nagaon town which has led to four minors sustaining injuries.

The incident happened at the police firing field at Kandali. The explosion resulted in four minors sustaining injuries on the spot. The injured minors were quickly rushed to the hospital and given treatment.

As per reports, the four injured minors have been identified as Mangaleswar Sautal, Ranju Modi, Bikas Sautal and Nitumoni Gogoi. All four victims have been admitted in the Nagaon Medical College & Hospital for treatment.

Speaking to India Today NE, Nagaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta stated that this is not a bomb blast, as initial reports pointed it out to be. The Nagaon SP told India Today NE that it was a smoke cell which was lying on the field of the firing range and exploded when it was picked up and thrown away by a group of children.

"This is not a bomb. It is actually a smoke cell which was lying on the field and exploded when it was picked up and thrown away by the group of children. This is has been told to us by the staff there. Some of the victims have sustained minor injuries in the legs, one has sustained injuries in the hand, but there is nothing serious as such. All four children have been treated in the hospital and also released," said the Nagaon SP.

SP Nabaneet Mahanta also said that there is a possibility that smoke cell may have been used in the smoke and illumination in the firing range, and may have been left there by mistake. He said that a probe is to be conducted in this regard.

"As per the preliminary investigation at the site, it is quite unlikely that it is a bomb. It is quite likely an illumination cell or a smoke cell. We will have to initiate a probe in this regard. We cannot pass any comment right away. We will have get an expert opinion in this regard," said Nagaon SP.

He also made it clear that it is a case of accident and not due to any act by miscreant of terrorist. He also clarified that the explosion was due to an object that was picked from the police firing range.