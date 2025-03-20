Authorities reported that a blast occurred outside a construction company in Cachar district, Assam on Wednesday evening, triggering panic among local residents.

The explosion took place at Tarinipur village within the jurisdiction of Katigorah police station. Officials confirmed that no injuries were reported in the incident, and no significant property damage occurred.

"The loud sound created panic in the area," a local official stated, noting that the blast was localised to the area just outside the company's gate.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Local authorities have not yet disclosed any information regarding potential suspects or motives behind the explosion. (PTI)