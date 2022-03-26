The pipe line of NEEPCO's Khangdong Dam in the (5 Kilo) Umrangshu region of Dima Hasao district was blown up owing to severe rains. The project as a whole has been drowned. The explosion happened in the 5 kilo area. Two years ago, there was an explosion at a dam in Kapili.

According to the sources, two NEPCO personnel, Jayanta Hazarika and Anupam Saikia, were killed when a tree uprooted and fell on them, and one was critically injured while checking the pipeline that had burst at the Khandong dam of 5kilo Umrangso.

Earlier on October 7, 2019, the 275 MW Kopili Dam Power House of NEEPCO (North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited, a Union Ministry of Power Undertaking) in Assam experienced a serious tragedy. The penstock line that transports water from the Umrangso dam to the hydropower house ruptured early in the morning in Dima Hasao, Assam.

Further details are awaited.