As the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a tense situation erupted in Sivasagar after explosive materials were discovered at Nitaipukhuri Paruliguri in Demow, Assam.

The locals found the material while digging the soil. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The materials have been dispatched for further analysis to ascertain their exact contents.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.



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