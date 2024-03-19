Assam: Explosive material recovered in Sivasagar's Demow ahead of Lok Sabha elections
As the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a tense situation erupted in Sivasagar after explosive materials were discovered at Nitaipukhuri Paruliguri in Demow, Assam.
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As the state gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a tense situation erupted in Sivasagar after explosive materials were discovered at Nitaipukhuri Paruliguri in Demow, Assam.
The locals found the material while digging the soil. The police have initiated an investigation into the incident. The materials have been dispatched for further analysis to ascertain their exact contents.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Also read: Assam: Renowned painter Samiran Pathak dies in road acc
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