Security personnel recovered explosive materials wrapped in a plastic bag in Tinsukia's Mamorani village on July 29.

Sensation prevailed after the recovery of the explosive materials under Digboi Police Station, Tinsukia.

The area has been cordoned off while Tinsukia Police reach the spot with army personnel to carry out a search operation.

While speaking to the media over the matter, Tinsukia Additional SP, Bivas Das said that a total of eight PEK, one detonator, and one power pack with six batteries have been recovered.



''The entire matter came to light after two boys who were recruited by us informed us about these things. We have recovered eight kilograms of PEK and detonators. Asper reports, earlier there was an active cadre. The IEDs were to be used ahead of 15th August. So far we investigating the matter. Meanwhile, two people have been apprehended,'' Das added.



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