The Assam police recovered bullets along with a grenade and magazine from the Dhansiri forest area of Diphu in Karbi Anglong district on October 21.

As per sources, 69 bullets, including an AK47 magazine, 12 SLR, two grenades, pistol magazines three, detonators and explosives were found buried in the ground near the elephant camp in the Dhansiri forest area.

The police suspect that the explosive material belonged to the DNLT militant group which has been neutralized earlier on October 2022.

The operation was led by newly inducted Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Saikia in Karbi Anglong district.

Based on intelligence inputs, the explosives were found buried under the ground at the elephant camp on Diphu Dhansiri Road.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Saikia said it will be around 3-4 months since the explosives were buried in the ground as rusting on the explosives could be traced.

The explosives are suspected to be of the Dimasa extremist DNLT, however, no arrest has been made so far in this connection, but the investigation is underway, police said.

Earlier on October 5, 2022, the newly floated militant organisation Dimasa National Liberation Tribal (DNLT) which became active on September 13, 2022, had been neutralised by the Assam Police.

The police have arrested all seven key leaders/cadres and recovered arms and explosives from their possession.

The outfit was operating along the Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong districts of Assam.