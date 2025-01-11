Assam has exported 5 lakh premium mandarin oranges to Bangladesh through the river route from Shribhumi district in Barak Valley, achieving a significant milestone.

The oranges which are renowned for their unique flavor, were meticulously grown by dedicated farmers of the state.

Assam Cabinet Minister Atul Bora, on his official X handle, termed the export of mandarin oranges as "a proud moment for Assam and a big boost to our farming community".

Bora wrote on X, "I sincerely congratulate all the farmers who made this possible. Your efforts are bringing Assam’s produce to international markets!"

Great News for Assam’s Farmers!



Assam has achieved an important milestone by exporting 5 lakh premium mandarin oranges to Bangladesh.



These oranges, known for their special flavour, were carefully grown by our hardworking farmers. Today, they were successfully sent to… pic.twitter.com/hHWdVJ1vJJ — Atul Bora (@ATULBORA2) January 10, 2025

He further lauded Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's 'visionary leadership' under which farmers are gaining various benefits.

"Thanks to the visionary leadership of CM Dr. @himantabiswa and the state’s progressive agricultural policies, our farmers are now reaching new heights," he stated.

In response, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reiterated the government's aim to diversify export basket of the state.

This is great news. We are aiming to diversify Assam’s export basket. As we continue to find explore new markets for Assam’s fruits and vegetables, agri exports from the State has risen by 85% since 2019. https://t.co/bHYsXFo3oz — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 11, 2025

He stated on X, "This is great news. We are aiming to diversify Assam’s export basket. As we continue to find explore new markets for Assam’s fruits and vegetables, agri exports from the State has risen by 85 per cent since 2019."

The minister also extended gratitude to the Assam Agriculture Department, APEDA and the district administration for their constant support in making this achievement a reality.