Assam exports first legal agarwood consignment worth Rs 2.35 crore to Saudi Arabia, UAE

Assam has exported its first legally approved consignment of agarwood chips worth Rs 2.35 crore to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, marking a major milestone for the state’s agro-forest economy.

According to officials and the All Assam Agarwood Planters and Traders Association, the consignment was dispatched from the cargo terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Wednesday after obtaining all required statutory clearances.

The shipment included 100 kg of agarwood chips destined for Saudi Arabia and 12 kg for the UAE.

Agarwood, also known as Oud, is considered one of the world’s most valuable aromatic raw materials and is widely used in luxury perfumes, incense, cosmetics and traditional products across Gulf countries, Europe and Southeast Asia.

The association described the export as a “significant milestone,” noting that it is the first legally approved export of agarwood chips from Assam and could open new opportunities for an industry with strong international demand and revenue potential.

Chairman of the association, Jehirul Islam, said the achievement followed years of research, plantation development, policy advocacy, farmer engagement and efforts to meet international compliance standards.

Officials said Assam-grown agarwood is highly valued globally for its superior quality, rich aroma and high oil content, giving the state a competitive advantage in international markets.