Assam has donated Rs 10 crore to Himachal Pradesh as flood relief aid. The donation was presented to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu by Assam's Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

The gesture from Assam came in response to the loss of life, property, and infrastructure experienced by Himachal Pradesh due to the relentless monsoon rains.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conveyed his state's commitment to supporting the flood-affected people of Himachal Pradesh. In a message, he stated Assam's empathy, as they too face the devastating consequences of floods almost every year.

The Government of Assam, understanding the urgent need for assistance, decided to contribute Rs 10 crore to the "Aapda Rahat Kosh-2023" initiated by the Himachal Pradesh Government.

Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, entrusted with the task, personally traveled to Shimla to deliver the Rs 10 crore donation on behalf of the people of Assam.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated Assam's support for Himachal Pradesh through a social media post. He shared the news of the Rs 10 crore contribution and stated Assam's solidarity with Himachal Pradesh during this challenging period.