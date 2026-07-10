Assam extends Apon Ghar, Apon Bahan schemes; urban home loan limit raised to Rs 50 lakh

The Assam government on July 10 announced a major expansion of its employee welfare initiatives by extending the popular Apon Ghar and Apon Bahan schemes for another five years, while increasing the maximum eligible housing loan under Apon Ghar to Rs 50 lakh in urban areas.

Presenting the 2026-27 state Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah said the government remains committed to the welfare of its employees while maintaining fiscal discipline.

The minister informed the House that the government has already constituted the 8th State Pay Commission, reflecting its commitment to ensuring fair compensation for employees.

Highlighting the success of the welfare schemes, Baruah said 52,034 government employees have so far availed housing loans worth more than Rs 8,300 crore under the Apon Ghar scheme. The government has provided Rs 707 crore as interest subsidy under the programme.

Encouraged by the response, the government has decided to continue the scheme for another five years. As part of the expansion, the maximum eligible loan amount for employees purchasing homes in urban areas has been enhanced to Rs 50 lakh.

The Finance Minister also announced the extension of the Apon Bahan scheme for another five years.

To promote cleaner transportation, the government has increased the interest subvention for electric vehicles (EVs) to 4 per cent under the scheme. Employees purchasing EVs will also be eligible for motor vehicle tax subvention benefits, similar to those available to the general public under the government's proposed revenue reforms.

According to the Budget speech, 8,636 government employees have already benefited from the Apon Bahan scheme since its launch.

The announcements form part of the government's broader employee welfare agenda aimed at improving access to affordable housing, encouraging sustainable mobility, and enhancing financial support for the state's workforce.