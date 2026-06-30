Assam extends cashless dialysis treatment in empanelled private hospitals till September 30

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 30 announced that the state government will continue to provide cashless dialysis treatment for eligible patients in empanelled private hospitals till September 30, 2026, under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Mukhyamantri Jan Arogya Yojana (MMJAY).

Sharing the update on X, the Chief Minister said the decision has been taken to ensure uninterrupted treatment for patients undergoing dialysis.

Sarma also clarified that there will be no restrictions or changes in dialysis services provided at government hospitals, where treatment will continue as usual.

The extension is aimed at ensuring continued access to life-saving dialysis services for eligible beneficiaries while maintaining uninterrupted healthcare delivery across the state.