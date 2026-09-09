Assam extends class 10, 12 teaching schedule amid flood disruption, census work; final exams to be rescheduled

Assam has extended the regular teaching schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 students in view of disruptions caused by recent floods in parts of the state and ongoing Census-related activities.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced the decision through social media, following a special notice issued by the state school education authorities.

As per the revised schedule, regular classes for Class 10 students will continue until February 22, 2027, while Class 12 classes will remain in session until March 8, 2027.

The authorities said the decision was taken after considering the difficulties faced by students and educational institutions in several areas due to the recent floods, along with the engagement of government machinery in Census-related activities.

The revised teaching schedule will also have a bearing on the state's board examinations. The dates for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination and the Higher Secondary Final Examination will be announced at a later stage.

According to the authorities, the examination schedules will be finalised after taking into account the extended period of regular classroom teaching.

The move is aimed at ensuring that students affected by disruptions receive adequate classroom instruction before appearing for their respective board examinations.