Assam's Department of School Education has extended the deadline for submission of online applications for the transfer of teachers under the Directorate of Elementary, Secondary, and Samagra Shiksha.

In an official notification issued on May 20, 2025, the government announced that eligible teachers can now apply for Single or Mutual transfers through the portal http://www.hrmsassam.in, until midnight of May 31.

This extension follows the earlier notification dated May 3, 2025, and the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued on May 17, 2025. The transfer process will be governed by the provisions of "The Assam Elementary and Secondary School Teachers' (Regulation of Posting and Transfer) Act, 2020" and the corresponding Rules of 2022.

The department emphasised that only online applications will be accepted, and no offline requests for transfers will be entertained.

Teachers interested in seeking transfers are urged to apply within the extended timeline.